Debt relief comes via lottery win
A R13m Powerball winner says he plans on using his money to pay off his debts.
He will also invest a portion of his winnings after striking it lucky in the Tuesday January 26 draw, says lottery operator Ithuba.
The winner, who used a quick pick selection method on the Absa app, gambled R375 on his ticket wager.
He said everything still felt like a dream to him.
“I checked my ticket at about 1am when I couldn’t sleep. To my surprise, I discovered that I was the jackpot winner!” he said excitedly.
