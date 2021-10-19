South Africa

Lotto Plus 2 player spent R20 on ticket but must step up to pocket R6m win

19 October 2021 - 14:57
A Lotto Plus 2 player who spent R20 on a ticket has won R6m, Ithuba said on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/tawhy

A Lotto Plus 2 player who spent R20 on a ticket via a banking app has won a jackpot worth more than R6m.

National Lottery operator Ithuba said on Tuesday it was waiting for the winner to come forward.

“The winning ticket was purchased on the Absa banking app. The winner spent only R20 on the winning ticket using the quick pick selection method to select the winning numbers 10, 11, 28, 36, 38 and 40 and bonus ball 19,” said the operator.

Ithuba said it would validate the winning ticket and offer the winner free trauma counselling and financial planning advice once they came forward.

“We encourage all players to check their tickets as they may be our latest millionaire. Players must ensure they complete the back of their lottery ticket with their full name, identity number and address immediately after purchase,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

The estimated value for Tuesday night’s Powerball and Powerball Plus jackpots is R64m.

“The PowerBall estimated jackpot is at a massive R42m and the PowerBall Plus estimated jackpot is at a cool R22m,” said the operator.

Players are encouraged to use the National Lottery digital platforms, including its website, app and banking partners’ apps.

TimesLIVE

Buying a small bakkie and building a new home on R3m jackpot winner's to-do list

A 59-year-old Lotto Plus 2 jackpot winner plans to buy a small bakkie and build a modest family home with his winnings.
News
2 weeks ago

Student to build mom dream home after R3m Lotto win

A 23-year-old student who won a R3m Lotto Plus 1 jackpot says her wish had always been to build her mother a dream home to retire in.
News
2 months ago

‘I don’t plan to leave my job,’ says investment banker who won R7m Lotto

'As an investment banker, I know the best investments and will invest a large portion of my winnings and pay off all my debt,' says the lucky winner.
News
1 month ago

Unemployed truck driver to spend Daily Lotto win on his and his son’s education

The 44-year-old won R181,059 in the Daily Lotto, a boon after being unemployed for more than a year.
News
4 months ago

Related articles

