South Africa

Pawn shop ticket wins R20m for Lotto player — and search still on for R30m winner from April

02 June 2021 - 14:23
The winning ticket was purchased at JJ Pawn Shop in Carletonville, Gauteng. Stock photo.
The winning ticket was purchased at JJ Pawn Shop in Carletonville, Gauteng. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/Andriy Popov

A Gauteng lottery player is stepping into the new month R20m richer, but doesn't know it yet.

Ithuba announced on Wednesday that the Lotto jackpot from the Saturday May 29 draw had been won.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza encouraged all players, especially from the Carletonville area, to check their tickets as they may be the country's newest millionaire.

The winning ticket was purchased a day before the jackpot draw at JJ Pawn Shop in Carletonville.

The winner spent R40 on the winning ticket, using the manual selection method to select the winning numbers of 16, 18, 20, 22, 26, 29 and the Bonus Ball 41.

Ithuba said the winner of the R30m Lotto jackpot from the Wednesday April 14 draw is also yet to come forward to claim their winnings.

The winning ticket was purchased at Builders Express in Midwater Centre Aerorand, Middelburg, Mpumalanga. The winner spent R80, using a manual selection method.

TimesLIVE

Unemployed truck driver to spend Daily Lotto win on his and his son’s education

The 44-year-old won R181,059 in the Daily Lotto, a boon after being unemployed for more than a year.
News
2 days ago

R56m PowerBall winner saw her ticket on one-year anniversary of husband’s death

'I was not aware that I had won until I came across an article in my local newspaper looking for one of the R56m jackpot winners,' the winner said.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...