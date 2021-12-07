Hunt for Ekurhuleni R63m lotto winner who played hours before the draw

Lottery operator Ithuba is searching for the lucky winner of the R63m Lotto jackpot from Saturday night’s draw.

The winning ticket was purchased hours before the draw in Alberton, Ekurhuleni, with a wager of R80, using the quick pick method of playing.

The winning numbers were: 17, 26, 28, 30, 42, 46 and bonus ball 14.

“We would like to urge the winner to get in touch with Ithuba as soon as possible to claim their winnings,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

A 69-year-old KwaZulu-Natal pensioner bagged R35m from the Wednesday draw, becoming the second pensioner in the province to become a multimillionaire in under two weeks.

TimesLIVE