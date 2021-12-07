South Africa

Hunt for Ekurhuleni R63m lotto winner who played hours before the draw

07 December 2021 - 10:52
The winning numbers are: 17, 26, 28, 30, 42, 46 and bonus ball 14. Stock photo.
The winning numbers are: 17, 26, 28, 30, 42, 46 and bonus ball 14. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/tawhy

Lottery operator Ithuba is searching for the lucky winner of the R63m Lotto jackpot from Saturday night’s draw.

The winning ticket was purchased hours before the draw in Alberton, Ekurhuleni, with a wager of R80, using the quick pick method of playing.

The winning numbers were: 17, 26, 28, 30, 42, 46 and bonus ball 14.

“We would like to urge the winner to get in touch with Ithuba as soon as possible to claim their winnings,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

A 69-year-old KwaZulu-Natal pensioner bagged R35m from the Wednesday draw, becoming the second pensioner in the province to become a multimillionaire in under two weeks.

TimesLIVE

Pensioner wins bumper lottery

A 69-year-old KwaZulu-Natal pensioner has bagged R35m in the national lottery, becoming the second pensioner in the province to become a ...
News
1 day ago

'I have been unemployed since 2016': Limpopo woman wins R50m jackpot

An unemployed 28-year-old former general worker from Groblersdal in Limpopo has won the R50m PowerBall Plus jackpot drawn two weeks ago.
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell
WILD COAST vs BIG OIL | Groundswell against seismic shelling of ocean bed