R56m PowerBall winner saw her ticket on one-year anniversary of husband’s death

The one-year anniversary of her husband's death is a day a stay-at-home mom will never forget, as it was on this day that she checked her PowerBall ticket and won R56m.

The widow, whose identity has not been released, said through Lotto operator Ithuba that she had been playing the same numbers since PowerBall launched in SA.

“I was not aware that I had won until I came across an article in my local newspaper looking for one of the R56m PowerBall jackpot winners,” she said.

She said she decided to check her ticket on the one-year anniversary of her husband’s death.

Ithuba on Wednesday announced that the woman — who is the second PowerBall jackpot winner from the R112m draw that took place on Tuesday May 4 — had officially come forward to claim her equal share of the winnings.