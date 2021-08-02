'I'm not lucky — I'm blessed': Jobless mom wins R158m PowerBall

“No, I'm not lucky. I'm blessed.”

This is according to an unemployed North West mother who has come forward to claim her R158m PowerBall jackpot purse.

National Lottery operator Ithuba announced on Monday that the woman had come forward to claim the winnings from the July 27 draw.

“I'm still in disbelief, overwhelmed yet very excited that I'm the R158m PowerBall jackpot winner. The money could not have come at a better time for my family as I lost my job last year due to Covid-19.

“The winning numbers keep replaying in my mind. I’ve been playing the same numbers across PowerBall and Lotto games for a while now. On Tuesday, I missed the live draw show for some odd reason, so I decided to check the draw results on my Absa banking app and I had the shock of my life.