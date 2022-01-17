No sign of KZN teen caught in rip current as search continues

The search for a missing teenager continued on Monday after he was swept out to sea by rip currents at Blythedale Beach on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Ballito station commander Quentin Power said the duty crew received a report of a drowning on Saturday evening.

"A search commenced for a 17-year-old male who had reportedly gone missing in the surf after being swept out to sea by rip currents.

"NSRI rescue swimmers and KwaDukuza lifeguards conducted free dive searches.

"Despite an extensive search no sign of the teenager was found.