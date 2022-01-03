South Africa

Eight-year-old dies after drowning in pool

03 January 2022 - 11:32
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
An eight-year-old girl died after drowning in a pool in KwaZulu-Natal on New Year's day. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Andrey Armyagov

Despite their best efforts, rescuers could not save an eight-year-old girl who died after drowning in a resort pool on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

Gert du Plessis, National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Port Edward station commander, said the tragedy unfolded on New Year’s Day at The Pont swimming pool.

He said the NSRI received a report of bystanders performing cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the girl.

“Bystanders rescued the child from the water and initiated CPR and raised the alarm.

“A heartbeat was restored by paramedics and the child was transported to hospital in a critical condition where hospital staff, doctors and nurses continued resuscitation efforts.”

Du Plessis said the child “succumbed to fatal drowning injuries and was declared deceased by doctors”.

In another incident in Port Edward on the same day a man was swept off the rocks by waves at about 5.30pm.

“A sea rescue craft was launched, and NSRI rescue swimmers and police search and rescue responded.

“Despite an extensive search there were no signs of the man.”

Du Plessis said the search continues.

