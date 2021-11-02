Municipalities need to deliver quality services

For 27 years living in melancholic conditions have been our lifestyle. Systemic inequalities have strangled our dreams, albeit 'A Better Life For All'.



On November 1 we elect new leadership based on diverse pitched manifestos. Shall they delivery on these lofty promises? Regrettably, we cannot credit most for excellent service delivery. Nature often offers practical interventions on managing ecological degradation. It often mimick human experiences but we seldom adapt these to change our circumstances...