Mystery surrounds students' drowning

No screams, alarming sounds from pool where bodies were found

There were no screams or alarming sounds coming from the pool where the bodies of two college students were found at a North West hotel last week.



Speaking for the first time since Tuesday's drowning of Magdeline Manyama and Keano Melamu, The Venue Country Hotel in Hartbeespoort said the other students who were in the vicinity were also aware that the duo had gone for a swim...