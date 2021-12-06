Distraught dad in dark after daughter’s mysterious drowning
Hotel, college mum on double tragedy
“Pleading with my daughter’s spirit to come back home with me left me shattered. I had never imagined that she would come home in a coffin.”
These were the words of Johannes Sebate moments after collecting his deceased daughter’s spirit yesterday from The Venue Country Hotel in Hartbeespoort, North West. ...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.