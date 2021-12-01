Two drown in Hartbeespoort Dam resort swimming pool

Two people drowned at a resort at Hartbeespoort Dam in the North West on Tuesday night, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said.

NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam station commander Arthur Crewe said its strategic response and rescue unit was activated at about 8.55pm following reports of a drowning in progress.

“Security guards reported a male and a female floating lifeless in a swimming pool,” he said.

On arrival at the scene, a man and woman, believed to be locals, were recovered from the pool.

Emergency teams performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), but all efforts to revive the two patients were exhausted.

The victims, in their early 20s, were declared dead on the scene.

“The bodies of the deceased were taken into the care of government health forensic pathology services.”

The police have opened inquest dockets for investigation.

