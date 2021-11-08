Winds of change start to blow Phuthaditjhaba’s way

MAP16 pledges to repay faith with improved service delivery

Phindile Mbele was promised a house, a job and counselling when her eight-year-old child, Musa, drowned in a local river fetching water but none has materialised.



Musa drowned early this year as Phuthaditjhaba, Free Sate, was experiencing water crisis and other basic service delivery . ..