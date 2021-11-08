Winds of change start to blow Phuthaditjhaba’s way
MAP16 pledges to repay faith with improved service delivery
Phindile Mbele was promised a house, a job and counselling when her eight-year-old child, Musa, drowned in a local river fetching water but none has materialised.
Musa drowned early this year as Phuthaditjhaba, Free Sate, was experiencing water crisis and other basic service delivery . ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.