Five drownings across SA mar finish to festive season

Five people, including two children, drowned in separate incidents across SA at the weekend, the National Sea Rescue Institute reported.

On Friday afternoon, the service's Richards Bay duty crew launched their rescue craft to search for a 14-year-old girl who had disappeared under water while swimming 50m offshore at Bay Hall, near Pelican Island.

The rescuers could find no sign of the girl at the scene. Her body was discovered a short time afterwards by SAPS divers.

Across the country in the North West, the NSRI duty crew at Hartbeespoort Dam and its Strategic Rescue Unit were asked to help the SAPS search for a nine-year-old boy who went missing while playing with friends on the banks of the swollen Tholwane River in Madikwe, northwest of Rustenburg.

The boy had been swept away by currents late on Fridayz

“Search efforts, hampered by the swollen river, remote and difficult barely accessible terrain, were joined by community members,” said NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam station commander Arthur Crewe.

The crew of a SAPS chopper that had also been roped into the search, discovered the boy's body floating in the river 8km downstream from where he had been swept away.

Then, on Saturday morning, an NSRI Gordons Bay coxswain who lives in a block of apartments in Strand, was alerted by the caretaker that a man was floating in the swimming pool.