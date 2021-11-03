Children deserve better but graft overshadows state's responsibilities

Even high court ruling on school sanitation fails to dent ANC elites’ greed

It has been seven years since five-year-old Limpopo child Michael Komape died an excruciating death after drowning in a pit toilet at Mahlodumela Lower Primary school in Chebeng village, outside Polokwane.



Throughout the seven years the Limpopo department of education and the national department have been embroiled in running court battles with Komape’s parents supported by public sector law firm, Section27, to ensure that pit toilets are eradicated as a matter of urgency to guarantee the safety and dignity of other learners...