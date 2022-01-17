Find right partner for Ndah at Bucs, says Lekgwathi

With Olisa Ndah having impressed at Orlando Pirates in his debut season in the DStv Premiership, former captain Lucky Lekgwathi feels he needs a stronger partner to complement him in the heart of the defence.

Ndah has been outstanding for the Buccaneers since arriving in September and made up for the absence of the injured Happy Jele.

It was because of his impressive performance that he was included in the Nigeria squad for the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon.

Ndah has played with Thulani Hlatshwayo and Jele in the heart of the defence, but Lekgwathi feels he has not formed a good foundation with the two.

“I give Ndah 10 out of 10. The guy is doing very well. That’s why he even got a call-up from Nigeria,” Lekgwathi told Sowetan after the relaunch of his new restaurant, Grootman, in Southdale Mall in Johannesburg on Friday.

“I’m impressed with his performance and he just needs to get the right partner he can play with. The other defenders he played with are not bad, but if he can get someone who he can play with and understand him, they will form a good combination.

“I hope he can continue with the same performance when he returns from Afcon and I think he is heading in the right direction.”

Lekgwathi also shared how he managed to form a strong partnership with Siyabonga Sangweni during their playing days and how it helped the Buccaneers.

“When Siya came to Pirates, he played with Rooi [Mahamutsa], myself, until we got a good combination,” he said.

“And he said to me that he can play with me as he understands me, so we must just give him time to see who best he can play with.”