Mondli Gungubele given political responsibility for State Security Agency

President Cyril Ramaphosa has designated minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele to take political responsibility of the State Security Agency (SSA).

This was announced by the presidency on Monday.

The move comes after Ramaphosa did away with a stand-alone department of state security during a cabinet reshuffle last year.

At the time, the president took a decision to place the SSA inside the presidency with Zizi Kodwa as deputy minister.

“President Ramaphosa has, in terms of Section 209(2) of the constitution, designated minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele to assume political responsibility for the control and direction of the State Security Agency,” reads a statement issued by the presidency.

“This is in line with his announcement of August 5 2021 that the ministry of state security would be done away with and political responsibility for the SSA would reside in the presidency.