Zondo dismisses Arthur Fraser's application to cross-examine state capture witnesses

The state capture commission of inquiry on Wednesday dismissed an application by former prisons boss Arthur Fraser to cross-examine witnesses who implicated him in wrongdoing.

Commission chairperson, acting chief justice Raymond Zondo, said Fraser had failed to comply with regulations set out for the type of application he sought.

This included detailing allegations made against him in full as well as giving his version of events.

The affidavit Fraser sent to the commission was also unsigned, Zondo said.

“Fraser gave the names of witnesses he wants to cross-examine, including Mo Shaik, Gibson Njenje and Jeff Maqetuka, but did not specify what evidence he wants to challenge, other than giving four broad areas,” Zondo said.

Fraser sought to challenge evidence given to the commission that he enabled corruption and a lack of accountability involving at least R125m during his time as director-general of the State Security Agency (SSA). He was also accused of turning the agency into a “piggy bank”.