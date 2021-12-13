Forensic firm appointed to probe SSA corruption: Ramaphosa

In his responses to parliament, Ramaphosa confirmed that PAN's former manager Graham Engel was promoted earlier this year to the position of general manager of operations in the domestic intelligence branch of the SSA.

Dianne Kohler Barnard, the DA's shadow minister for state security, had asked Ramaphosa whether he intended to reverse Engel's appointment by former minister Ayanda Dlodlo, whether he had signed off on the promotion and whether he was aware of Engel's three-year suspension from the SSA between 2010 and 2013.

Kohler Barnard also wanted to know whether Ramaphosa had found that former state security ministers and officials recruited and appointed agents loyal to them personally rather than to the state.

Engel was suspended in December 2010 for allegations of serious misconduct, pending the outcome of a disciplinary process. In August 2012, the final investigation report was submitted to the then acting SSA director-general.

In October 2013, the then SSA director-general directed that Engel's suspension be lifted, which was duly done, said Ramaphosa. Dennis Dlomo was the acting SSA director-general between 2012 and 2013. Ramaphosa said no charge sheet was ever issued to Engel. “The recommendation to charge the person with misconduct was never approved, so no hearing was held,” he said.

The investigation was conducted by a multidisciplinary investigation team that was appointed in 2010 and a final investigation report was submitted in August 2012. Ramaphosa said the report was never approved and therefore no disciplinary hearings were held. There was no official record that any SSA member handed over the “spy tapes” to Engel and since the agency had no official record that any of its members handed Engel the tapes, the SSA had no knowledge as to whether the “spy tapes” were encrypted.

Engel was promoted to the level of general manager as part of the batch of senior management appointments approved by Dlodlo earlier this year.

In one of the responses, Ramaphosa also revealed that Engel did not have top secret security clearance and that the vetting process remained incomplete due to an outstanding polygraph test.

With regards to the alleged irregular promotion of 26 managers at the SSA, Ramaphosa said this was referred to the Public Service Commission (PSC) for an independent evaluation of the processes that were followed.

He said recruitment of operatives by the agency was an intelligence operational matter. Accordingly, it remains classified and privileged in accordance with section 10 of the Intelligence Services Act, he said in response to whether he intended to address a situation where at least 40 operatives had been recruited by the SSA without any criteria and who were allegedly disgruntled as they had not been placed in positions they were promised.

Ramaphosa also explained that the decision to place political responsibility for the SSA in the presidency was made to realign its work properly with the objectives of a developmental state.

He said the decision may be reviewed from time to time based on the circumstances and another member of cabinet may be designated to assume political responsibility as stated in the constitution.

“Our objective is to implement the recommendations that have been set out in the High Level Review Panel Report. To that extent, we aim to repurpose and reposition the SSA to be an intelligence service that will effectively serve the interests of the people of SA.”

The process of reviewing the various pieces of intelligence legislation was under way and the powers of a member of the executive responsible for state security as they relate to the administration of the security services will be considered during this review process as per the recommendations of the high level review panel, he said.

TimesLIVE