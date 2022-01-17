Residents in two flood-ravaged KZN towns evacuated after weekend storms

“The town of Ladysmith received significant rainfall over the weekend which led to the Klip River bursting its banks and flooding parts of the central business district. So far there have been no reports of loss of life or injury,” the department said

In Msinga, heavy rain caused the uThukela River to burst its banks and flood surrounding areas.

“Disaster management teams have started evacuating residents to safer places, such as community halls,” said the department.

“We have recently experienced inclement weather conditions which have left a trail of death and destruction in their wake. So far 25 people have died with one person missing and R3.3bn in damages has been incurred during the summer season. We appeal to residents to be cautious,” said Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka.

The Al-Imdaad Foundation, a non-profit organisation in Estcourt which has been providing relief, said in a Facebook update about Ladysmith that “much of the road network in the CBD is still waterlogged due to the large volumes of water that have entered parts of the town.

“Water levels at the holding dam are 8m, down from a high of 8.5m on the evening of January 16 2022.

“Many families were evacuated and rescued through a collaborative effort between Al-Imdaad Foundation, the police canine unit and police search and rescue and disaster management.