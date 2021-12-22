From ‘be on the lookout’ reports to helping a family get back to US, SA crime group has been ‘phenomenal’

It started on BlackBerry devices in 2012 when a group of Durban residents shared BOLO (be on the lookout) and crime reports to alert each other of the dangers lurking outside their homes.

Almost in its 10th year, SA Community Crime Watch (SACCW) is a registered non-profit organisation which helps solve hundreds of cases every year, and is often the first point of call for families when foreigners go missing in the country.

“SACCW Missing Persons Unit, our most field active division, undertakes not only the search in conjunction with law enforcement of missing persons or children, but also the locating, extraction and placement of human trafficking victims as well as locating and extraction of gender-based violence (GBV) victims” said its COO Mike Venter.

The organisation takes on more than 250 cases a year.

One of its cases this year was of a 45-year-old Seychelles resident who went missing in SA on October 17.