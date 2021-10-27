SSA IT employee accused of trebling his salary lines up his defence

The case of the State Security Agency (SSA) employee who allegedly stole R1m from the agency was postponed by the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court until January 26 next year.

The reason for the postponement of the theft, fraud and forgery case of Thuso Leonard Oesi, 39, was to finalise defence instructions.

He made his first appearance in court in April.

Oesi, who worked in the IT department, is facing 28 counts on charges including theft and fraud, and for allegedly manipulating the IT system to line his pockets in 2019 and 2020.