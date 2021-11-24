Ex-cabinet minister Bathabile Dlamini expected to enter plea in perjury case

The perjury case against former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini starts on Wednesday at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Dlamini is expected to state her plea before the state calls its first witness.

The matter relates to Dlamini’s alleged role in dealing with the Social Security Agency of SA (Sassa) fiasco in 2017.

Mjonondwane said the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the Gauteng local division, advocate Andrew Chauke, took a decision to criminally prosecute Dlamini for perjury, alternatively contravention of Section 38 (5)(b) the Superior Courts Act 10 of 2013 (lying under oath), in August 2021.