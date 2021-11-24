South Africa

Ex-cabinet minister Bathabile Dlamini expected to enter plea in perjury case

24 November 2021 - 09:13
Former minister and ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini is due to appear in court in connection with her alleged role in dealing with the Social Security Agency of SA fiasco in 2017. File photo.
Former minister and ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini is due to appear in court in connection with her alleged role in dealing with the Social Security Agency of SA fiasco in 2017. File photo.
Image: Masi Losi

The perjury case against former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini starts on Wednesday at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Dlamini is expected to state her plea before the state calls its first witness.

The matter relates to Dlamini’s alleged role in dealing with the Social Security Agency of SA (Sassa) fiasco in 2017. 

Mjonondwane said the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the Gauteng local division, advocate Andrew Chauke, took a decision to criminally prosecute Dlamini for perjury, alternatively contravention of Section 38 (5)(b) the Superior Courts Act 10 of 2013 (lying under oath), in August 2021.

Bathabile Dlamini’s perjury case set down for trial as she claims the state is out to get her

The perjury case against former social development minister and ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini has been set down to proceed for plea ...
News
1 month ago

“The establishment of the inquiry chaired by former judge president BM Ngoepe stemmed from a Constitutional Court application brought by the Black Sash Trust, joined by Freedom Under Law, over Sassa and Dlamini's failure as the accounting officer to appoint a service provider for the distribution of social grants,” said Mjonondwane.

In September 2018, the Constitutional Court found Dlamini not only failed in her duties as a minister but also failed to disclose information to the inquiry for fear of being held liable for the 2017 crisis.

“Subsequent to this ruling that ordered that its judgment, together with judge Ngoepe’s inquiry report, be forwarded to the office of the NDPP for consideration of criminal liability, the NDPP directed the matter be dealt with by the office of the DPP,” Mjonondwane said.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'We lost everything' - George residents mop up after devastating floods
Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...