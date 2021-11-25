Bathabile Dlamini's perjury case stalls as prosecutor asks for more time

“If I gave false evidence, I did so unknowingly,” said former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini when she appeared in court accused of lying under oath.

Dlamini on Wednesday pleaded not guilty in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court to a charge of perjury. The matter was rolled over to Thursday after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) failed to consult its first witness.

Prosecutor Jacob Serope requested that the state be given more time to consult Zodwa Mvulane, who had already been subpoenaed and arrived in court but could not make it to a prior consultation after numerous attempts had been made to contact her.

A second witness, identified as Thokozani Magwaza, was subpoenaed but could not be reached before the trial. The state asked for more time to make travel arrangements for Magwaza.

“It would be unfair to put a witness [on the stand] without having a consultation.

“It is the first time that we request the indulgence of this court. We have not done so previously and we believe it will be in the interest of justice to have this witness in court and testify,” said Serope.