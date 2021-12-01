'No indication of high treason': Hawks boss as 19th person arrested for July unrest

He said: “The other 12 dockets are still at the stage of an inquiry. Once they have all the elements available we can transfer them to a case docket.”

He told the commission that, while they are still investigating, nothing yet pointed to high treason.

No law-enforcement officials implicated

Lebeya said the investigations did not implicate any members of the police, the military or the State Security Agency (SSA).

He said he was unaware of any member of crime intelligence who may be implicated in the unrest — evidence which had been provided by police national commissioner Lt Gen Khehla Sitole on Tuesday.

“We do not have any members of SAPS involved at this stage — only upon conclusion of the investigation will we be able to establish this. We haven't picked up on the involvement of members of the SANDF. If members are involved, we report it to SANDF who have the director-general who will be able to deal with their members appropriately. At this stage I am not aware of a member of SSA involved in the investigation we are conducting.”

Delays in gathering info from social media

Lebeya could not provide a date on which DPCI's investigations would be concluded to be added to a “mastermind” report which Sitole made reference to.

He said there had been delays in seeking “mutual legal assistance” to get help from social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook.

“The DPCI was seeking mutual legal assistance with other jurisdictions as some of the platforms the perpetrators were relying on are not hosted in the country, which means we also need mutual legal assistance. So it is not easy to put a date to when we can finalise these investigations. Some of the instigators do not always make it clear who they are — we have to uncover who they are.”

This point was questioned by the commissioner who asked how difficult it was to get assistance from social media platforms, saying the SAHRC received the assistance of Twitter in tracing a specific person in reference to a comment made.