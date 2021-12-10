Bathabile Dlamini’s fate in perjury trial to be decided in a week

Former social development minister and ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini will have to wait another week to hear whether she will be acquitted of perjury.

Clad in a beige suit and sneakers, Dlamini appeared unfazed as she fiddled with her cellphone inside the dock while the defence and the state presented heads of argument in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Friday.

Dlamini pleaded not guilty to the perjury charge, which emanated from a Constitutional Court inquiry into the payments fiasco at the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa), where she allegedly lied under oath.

She denied lying under oath or intentionally giving false evidence, saying if that had been the case she did so unknowingly.

On November 26 her attorney, Tshepiso Mphahlane, made an application for his client to be acquitted of the alleged crime, saying the state’s evidence was poor and could not be relied upon.

He advanced the same argument on Friday.

“Our submission is that criminal conviction cannot be based on semantics, the use of words, it should not be equivocal that the accused intentionally presented false evidence ...” he said.

Meanwhile, prosecutor Jacob Serepo argued that it was clear Dlamini took a conscious decision to give false evidence. This after a state witness, former Sassa CEO Thokozani Magawaza, testified that Dlamini would often interfere with work streams and internal operations of the agency.

Serepo also challenged Dlamini's admission that if she had given false evidence, she did so without knowing that she had.