IN FULL | Godongwana delivers medium-term budget in 'unprecedented conditions'

The 2022 Budget will give details on the steps we are taking in this regard.

There are 43 municipalities countrywide which are in financial crisis, with another 100 municipalities at risk of similar crises. To deal with the 43 municipalities already in crisis, I have specified the expected course of action to be taken by all Premiers, the Provincial Excos and MECs in ensuring that problems in these municipalities are dealt with in a more sustainable manner.

This is in line with national government’s commitment to ensuring sound fiscal management and greater fiscal responsibility in the local government sphere.

Let me take this opportunity to call upon the newly elected councillors to work hard to improve the state of their municipalities, and to co-operate with the support initiatives of provincial and national government.

Fighting corruption

For our growth and recovery agenda to succeed we need a state that is capable, well governed and a society that is free of crime and corruption. Within government, there continues to be inefficiencies in government expenditure due to corruption, wastage and various other forms of maladministration.

One critical part of our reform agenda is in the procurement system.

I am therefore delighted to announce that we are reaching the final stage of the finalisation of the Public Procurement Bill. We anticipate that the Bill will be tabled before parliament in the 2022/23 financial year.

Madam speaker, the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, chaired by deputy chief justice Zondo, will soon present its report with its findings to the president. We look forward to swift action by the criminal justice institutions to prosecute those responsible for the damage caused by the state capture project.

For our part, we are working with all the relevant authorities and the financial sector regulators to address deficiencies in our system, and to sharpen our ability to deal more effectively, and more speedily, with all financial crimes.

Business support measures

In early 2020, we introduced a Loan Guarantee Scheme, which enabled commercial banks to support firms in distress as a result of the Covid-19 crisis. This programme has been concluded. In its place we are considering new small business support measures to enable affected businesses to bounce back. This we will do by providing expanded funding options, broadening the types of financial institutions which can provide this funding to include DFI’s and non-banks.

We are working closely with the South African Reserve Bank, the Banking Association of South Africa and other stakeholders to finalise this proposal. Further details will be announced shortly.

Responding to climate change

Madam speaker, in Glasgow in the UK, nations of the world gathered for the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP26). Our climate change mitigation commitments are bold. However, we need globally co-ordinated initiatives to succeed in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

If we invest in the correct infrastructure for the future, we will be able to take advantage of opportunities to increase our trade with other countries.

We note and welcome promises for funding to support our transition to a low-carbon economy. We strongly welcome this commitment and will engage further on the details and obligations of all parties in this regard.

Conclusion

Madam speaker, as I conclude let me reflect on the key points we are making today.