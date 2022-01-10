South Africa

Durban policeman on drink-driving charge after colliding with pedestrian

By Lwazi Hlangu - 10 January 2022 - 16:08
A policeman in uniform was arrested for driving under the influence and reckless and negligent driving after a pedestrian was knocked down when he allegedly lost control of his car on Sunday night.
A policeman in uniform was arrested for driving under the influence and reckless and negligent driving after a pedestrian was knocked down when he allegedly lost control of his car on Sunday night.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN / File photo

A 52-year-old policeman was arrested for driving under the influence and reckless and negligent driving after he allegedly knocked down a pedestrian in Wentworth on Sunday night.

The man, who was in uniform at the time,  allegedly lost control of his private car which collided with Jolene Fynn along Austerville Drive.

She was with her sister Linda and a 10-month-old child.  Fynn was taken to Wentworth hospital.

“It all happened so fast. I was buying bread at a local tuck-shop then I heard this huge bang. Next thing I saw was my sister going down. I screamed hysterically and the community and other eye witnesses were there in an instant,” said Linda.

She added that residents tried to confront the driver but police intervened.

The residents, said Linda, demanded that the driver be taken for a blood test instead of just a breathalyser.

Gun-toting, dancing cop nabbed for attempted murder

The cop was one of two police officers arrested at the weekend in what Western Cape police said was 'part of targeted efforts to clean up the police ...
News
7 months ago

Ward 68 councillor Aubrey Snyman, who was at the scene, said he and several others accompanied police to Addington hospital to ensure the test was done.

“I followed the police to Addington with the victim’s sister. The test was done about 9.30pm and the accident happened just after 6pm. We were told the results will come back in about a month, at most,” said Snyman.

Fynn is recovering at home.

KZN police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala confirmed the arrest of the 52-year-old man. She said he would appear in the Wentworth magistrate’s court on Friday.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...
Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town