Durban policeman on drink-driving charge after colliding with pedestrian

A 52-year-old policeman was arrested for driving under the influence and reckless and negligent driving after he allegedly knocked down a pedestrian in Wentworth on Sunday night.

The man, who was in uniform at the time, allegedly lost control of his private car which collided with Jolene Fynn along Austerville Drive.

She was with her sister Linda and a 10-month-old child. Fynn was taken to Wentworth hospital.

“It all happened so fast. I was buying bread at a local tuck-shop then I heard this huge bang. Next thing I saw was my sister going down. I screamed hysterically and the community and other eye witnesses were there in an instant,” said Linda.

She added that residents tried to confront the driver but police intervened.

The residents, said Linda, demanded that the driver be taken for a blood test instead of just a breathalyser.