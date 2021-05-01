Court hears ‘fantastical web of lies’ in ‘underworld plot to kill top cop’

Jantjies soon proved that she was no friend of the state and tested the court’s patience by answering questions put to her about WhatsApp messages between her phones and Modack’s numbers with questions and finger pointing.

At first she said she did not know Modack and had never met him. But it soon became clear she had regular contact with him since November 5 2019.

She would admit to receiving a BMW from Modack via another party and a second phone.

The state alleged that she received EFT payments for her to corrupt several members of the AGU. To this allegation she replied: “To tell the court honestly, that unit is corrupt.”

The magistrate noted that she was not willing to answer the question.

She said not to be the only person using the second phone and said AGU members, whom she was sent to corrupt, also used it to speak to Modack and solicit payments.

The state alleged that the quid pro quo would be for these AGU members to provide Modack with information about when the unit was planning to raid his premises.

Lazarus also poked holes in say that she never met Modack in person when he played a voice note in which she said she was going to meet him to play a recording of a meeting between her and an AGU member.

Her relationship with AGU members would culminate in a meeting at their base in Cape Town.

Jantjies said it was here that a plan was proposed by Lincoln that she and co-accused Janick Adonis orchestrate a fake grenade attack on Kinnear’s home to gain Modack’s trust, so she could provide the unit with his location.

According to her, a raid would then take place at Modack’s home and he would be killed, ostensibly because he grabbed at an AGU firearm and was killed in a struggle.