Limpopo cop caught with thousands of illicit cigarettes

A police officer in uniform was arrested in Polokwane this week, transporting thousands of illicit cigarettes.

The 41-year-old is a sergeant stationed at the Beitbridge border.

“He was apprehended by police members in Polokwane for allegedly being in possession of illicit cigarettes on Tuesday June 30 2020 about 10.30pm, along the N1 road south of Polokwane,” police said.

His colleagues from Polokwane had been patrolling the road near Tweefontein when they stopped the Toyota Hilux bakkie he was travelling in.