Joburg metro cop arrested for taking R10 bribe.

A Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer was arrested after he allegedly took a R10 bribe from a taxi driver in Soweto.

JMPD spokesperson chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar said the officer pulled the taxi over near Protea Glen in Soweto on Monday.

Minnaar said the taxi was pulled over for driving without a number plate nor a driver’s licence.

“He was caught red-handed. The internal affairs unit blocked the taxi driver and the taxi driver confirmed. The taxi driver turned state witness against the officer and said he gave the corrupt officer R10.”

The officer was arrested and detained at the Protea Glen police station.

Minnaar said JMPD head David Tembe was “extremely angry” over the incident.

“There is an anti-corruption strategy in place‚ which will make it impossible for corrupt officers to take a bribe. Gone are the days that officers will take bribe money or ‘cold drink’ money‚” Tembe said.

Social media users were in tears after Tembe revealed the arrest on Twitter.

“Jailed for 2 R5 coins. Bopha nduna [arrest chief]. Well done members‚” a comment read.

A second read: “Losing night shift allowances‚ danger allowances‚ pension package‚ medical aid‚ annual bonus‚ simply because of R10? Disgraceful...”