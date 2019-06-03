SA needs to shake off pervading culture of patronage

Funerals are harrowing to experience and witness. They are especially hard on the bereaved and their loved ones.

But at a black funeral if you are part of the family, there is a moment in that day that places you in a place of envy, the moment when the food is served.

Feelings towards you immediately transform from that of pity to envy as you are ushered past the hundreds of mourners queueing at food stations to a special family station where only the best food will be served.

If you are part of the "ordinary" mourners but happen to have an aunt who was helping with food you walk around with your neck elongated , waiting to spot her, so she can give you a signal to follow her for "under the table" stew or fried chicken. You need a connection at a funeral to have access to the best of the best, right down to the best scones that are usually stored in the bedroom where the chief mourner sleeps.

That is a basic example of the culture that reigns supreme in this country, SA, our land.

We have just gone through a taxing election. The conversations around that time were truly South African. "If daai man gets in, re tlo ba sharp."

And that is the nature of politics as we have come to accept it. Patronage reigns supreme.

My only issue is that because of how deeply political we are as a country, we've allowed our politics to inform our culture as a country.

I've been needing to renew my driver's licence for a while. Why have I not gone? I don't know anyone who works at a licensing department. I too, like part of a mourning party, want to be ushered past the queues synonymous with licensing departments.

So when I speak of our entrenched culture of patronage, I include myself. We live in a place that encourages and perhaps even demands that we seek it.

It is a terrible culture.