JMPD officer reports colleague and motorist who paid bribe

A Johannesburg metro police officer is behind bars for corruption after he was turned in by a colleague, JMPD chief David Tembe said on Tuesday.

Taking to his Twitter page, Tembe said the traffic warden was arrested following an operation in Diepkloof, Soweto, where he was allegedly seen taking a bribe from a motorist.

“A newly promoted internal affairs sergeant observed the interaction between the warden and the motorist where money was exchanged,” Tembe said.

Both the traffic cop and motorist have been arrested.

“Corruption in the JMPD will never be tolerated,” Tembe said.

Last month, the city said it had fired eight of its JMPD officers in three months.