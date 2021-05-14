Five years later, long arm of law nails ex metro cop for soliciting R100 bribe

A delay of five years did not save a former Tshwane metro police official who tapped an undercover cop for a bribe.

Sebo Mathabatha must now do community service during a three-year term of imprisonment, suspended for five years providing she meets the conditions.

The 44-year-old was found guilty of corruption in the Pretoria Regional Court for a bribe she solicited from an undercover agent from the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit of the Road Traffic Management Corporation, said the RTMC.

The trial had dragged on for more than five years, said the corporation. The case was first heard at the Cullinan magistrate's court and was moved after Mathabatha’s lawyers challenged the magistrate to recuse herself.

This caused lengthy delays and the case was moved to Pretoria. Mathabatha eventually pleaded guilty to the charge.

The RTMC said: “The charge stemmed from an incident on December 19 2015 on Moloto Road, where Mathabatha stopped an undercover agent and demanded to see his driving licence. When the agent failed to produce the licence, Mathabatha called him to the back of the vehicle where she asked him to “give her something”.