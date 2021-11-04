Sassa warns about ‘free food parcel’ scam doing the rounds on social media

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has warned of a new food parcel voucher scam, saying people should not provide personal information to unknown sites claiming the agency is giving out food parcels.

On Wednesday, Sassa shared a screenshot of the post circulating on social media.

The post details bogus steps regarding how to apply for “free social relief food parcel vouchers”.

“NEW: Sassa is giving out food parcel vouchers again as it is shown on TV, Register your name now,” the post, which includes links to a phishing website, reads.

Sassa dismissed the post as fake and said it does not come from the agency.

“Sassa warns clients not to provide personal information to unknown sites. The below information is fake and does not come from Sassa,” the agency warned.