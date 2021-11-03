Local level is where the state and people meet
Public participation is of paramount importance
Over the past few days millions of South Africans have been voting in the local government elections to decide who must govern their municipalities. Local government is without doubt the most important sphere of government for it is the coalface of service delivery and the first line of engagement with government for communities.
Having worked in both national and local government, I know with certainty that the real work of government is in municipalities. There, we engage with the everyday needs of the people, not only during imbizos, as we often did at national government, where our main focus was on policy development, but on a daily basis...
