South Africa

LISTEN | Sassa KZN issued R3.8m worth food vouchers to 5,518 families after unrest: Zulu

01 December 2021 - 20:09
Bulelani Nonyukela Junior audio producer
Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu says her department did not sit with folded arms during the July unrest.
Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu says her department did not sit with folded arms during the July unrest.
Image: South African government‏ via Twitter

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu appeared before the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Wednesday. 

This is as the SAHRC continued its inquiry into the unrest that affected parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The minister told the SAHRC that her department did not sit with folded arms during the July unrest.

 

Listen:

She outlined to the commission how her department helped the most vulnerable after the unrest.

The minister said, “Sassa in KwaZulu-Natal issued food vouchers to 5 ,518 destitute families to the value of R3,862,000, benefiting more than 16,554 individuals,”

'No indication of high treason': Hawks boss as 19th person arrested for July unrest

A 19th alleged "instigator" has been arrested on charges related to incitement of public violence and destruction of property in the July unrest.
News
6 hours ago

Sitole unable to recall Phoenix death toll during SAHRC hearing

Police commissioner Gen Kehla Sitole did not know how many people were killed in Phoenix during the July civil unrest.
News
15 hours ago

KZN top cops take swipe at Mapisa-Nqakula

KZN police commissioners who have been accused of being inept during the July unrest have taken a swipe back at the former defence minister and her ...
News
15 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Stop Wild Coast blasting now, urges Wildlife and Environmental Society
'We will bury the ANC': Malema explains backing the DA to 'eliminate' ANC