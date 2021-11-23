‘Stolen’ car leads to arrest at luxury KZN estate

Police made a haul of cards, cash, laptops, ATM card machines and speed points during an arrest at a luxury estate in Ballito on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.

Spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said a recent report about a suspected stolen vehicle in Ntuzuma, north of Durban, led police to Ballito.

“Umhlali police received information about a vehicle suspected to be stolen in Ntuzuma.

“The vehicle was reported to be driving around the Ballito area. Police proceeded to the area and found the vehicle parked in front of a flat in Ballito.

“The occupant was interviewed but could not give a satisfactory answer about being in possession of the vehicle.”

Gwala said police conducted a search of the apartment and recovered 771 cards, cash, laptop computers, ATM card readers, six stolen Speedpoint machines, vehicle papers and many coded and encoded ATM cards.

“The suspect was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property.”

She said the 32-year-old man appeared in the KwaDukuza magistrate’s court.

SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) spokesperson Sandy Godlwana said Sassa cards are understood to be among the loot.

TimesLIVE