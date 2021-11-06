South Africa

Hawks snatch 500 bank cards from ‘loan shark’

06 November 2021 - 12:01
An alleged loan shark has been arrested for confiscating social grant beneficiaries' cards.
An alleged loan shark has been arrested for confiscating social grant beneficiaries' cards.
Image: South African Gov‏ via Twitter

The Hawks have seized 500 bank cards from a suspected loan shark in Mpumalanga.

Nozipho Mabuza, 33, was also found in possession of SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) cards and identity documents.

Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said Mabuza was arrested for contravention of the National Credit Act.

“Mabuza is the owner of Humelela Cash Loans based in Hazyview which is not registered with the National Credit Regulator,” said Sekgotodi.

“When the team executed the search warrant at her premises, about 500 bank cards, Sassa grant cards and identity documents of clients as well as over R36,000 in cash were found and seized.

“These cards were illegally kept in order to ensure that clients pay back their dues monthly with inflated interest.”

Sekgotodi said Mabuza has been released on bail and is expected back in court on November 25.

TimesLIVE

Father's pleas fall on deaf ears as taxi drivers 'kill' son

A Mpumalanga father has told how he found out from a queue marshal that a group of taxi drivers who had gathered at the rank were baying for his ...
News
1 month ago

Tshwane official 'misled' people to provide food to homeless

An official of the City of Tshwane told people they could provide food to homeless shelters during the lockdown without any tender or approval by the ...
News
1 year ago

This is how your bank has to treat you from now on

South African banks are not known for treating their customers fairly, but this is about to change.
Business
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Helen Zille speaks about being dragged out of Bay voting station
What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout