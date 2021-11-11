Youth frustrated by lack of jobs, empty promises

The 2021 local government elections have come and gone with political parties still trying to negotiate coalitions. With the low turnout to the poling stations, it would not be surprising that people who are Not in Education, Employment or Training (NEET) did not participate in the elections because there is nothing for them except empty promises.



The term NEET, since its inception in United Kingdom policy documents, has been embraced by many policy makers and scholars throughout the world. It refers to levels of economic and social exclusion among groups of young people usually known to be the population between the ages of 15 and 24 years. However, because of social realities experienced in recent years, the term has been used to embrace even people above the age of 24 years, especially in SA...