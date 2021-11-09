EXPLAINED | My R350 grant application says ‘pending’, what is happening?

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has responded to frustration from those who have waited months for their R350 social relief of distress grant application to be approved or reconsidered.

Millions have been paid to those in need, but social media has been flooded with complaints about applications taking months to be considered.

Responding to these complaints, Sassa said those whose application status still says “pending” should be patient.

“Pending means your application has not yet been approved, your details still need to be screened and verified first.”

It said that once you are approved you will get an SMS from them requesting your banking details, before you will be paid.

Others complained they had been approved but had not been paid. Sassa said there are several reasons for this and urged people to contact it for clarity.

“Non payment reasons differ from applicant to applicant. Some have provided the wrong bank details or contact numbers if they chose the cash send option. Others keep updating their bank details, which in turn delays their payments. You may DM us your ID number to track your approved payments,” it said on Twitter.