NSFAS funding applications to open next week
The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has officially opened its application season for pupils and out-of-school youth from poor and working-class backgrounds to apply for funding to study at public universities and TVET colleges.
Making the announcement on Thursday morning, minister of higher education Blade Nzimande said the application process is also open to individuals who are already enrolled at institutions of higher learning but are without funding but qualify for NSFAS funding...
