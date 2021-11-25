Faulty recorder stops bail bid by witness in MEC’s double-murder case

Lifa Nkosi remanded in custody for his own murder case

The main witness in the double murder case against former Mpumalanga agriculture, land reform and rural development MEC Mandla Msibi has been remanded in custody following his appearance in relation to the killing of a police officer.



Lifa Nkosi, 42, an outgoing ward 45 councillor in Barberton was due to apply for bail in the Barberton magistrate’s court on Thursday but the matter was postponed to November 30 due to faulty recording machines...