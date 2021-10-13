ANC fires murder-accused MEC Msibi, the party 'unifier'
Political strongman also failed to secure bail
The Mpumalanga MEC accused of double murder has been fired.
Mandla Msibi, an ANC strongman who commands political support and has solid links to a grouping that controls the levers of power in the province, was relieved of his duties last night. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.