South Africa

ANC fires murder-accused MEC Msibi, the party 'unifier'

Political strongman also failed to secure bail

By Lindile Sifile and Mandla Khoza - 13 October 2021 - 07:22

The Mpumalanga MEC accused of double murder has been fired. 

Mandla Msibi, an ANC strongman who commands political support and has solid links to a grouping that controls the levers of power in the province, was relieved of his duties last night. ..

