Mandla Msibi’s supporters accuse state of delaying tactics
The ANC provincial leadership made the call on Tuesday after hundreds of people protested outside the Mbombela magistrate's court where Msibi is applying for bail in a double murder case
Fired Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi's supporters on Wednesday ignored the ANC's call to desist from mobilising against the judiciary.
The ANC provincial leadership made the call on Tuesday after hundreds of people protested outside the Mbombela magistrate's court where Msibi is applying for bail in a double murder case...
