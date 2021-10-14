Mandla Msibi’s supporters accuse state of delaying tactics

The ANC provincial leadership made the call on Tuesday after hundreds of people protested outside the Mbombela magistrate's court where Msibi is applying for bail in a double murder case

Fired Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi's supporters on Wednesday ignored the ANC's call to desist from mobilising against the judiciary.



