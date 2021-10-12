South Africa

IN PICS: ANC supporters and community members picket in support of Mandla Msibi

By SowetanLIVE - 12 October 2021 - 14:42
Image: Mandla Khoza

About 1,000 people gathered outside the Nelspruit magistrate's court in support of Mpumalanga MEC for agriculture, rural development, land and environmental affairs Mandla Msibi.

ANC supporters and community members from Pienaar picketing outside the Nelspruit magistrates court calling for the release of Mandla Msibi.
Image: Mandla Khoza

 Msibi was applying for bail in his double murder case while his supporters chanted slogans. 

Image: Mandla Khoza

Msibi is accused of killing Dingaan Ngwenya and Sindela Lubisi and injuring Sifiso Mpilo. 

Image: Mandla Khoza

The shooting incident happened outside Coyotes Chisa Nyama in Mbombela on August 22.

Image: Mandla Khoza

Msibi handed himself to the police on Monday morning.

Image: Mandla Khoza

On Monday afternoon, Msibi told the court that he was innocent and that the charges were politically motivated. 

