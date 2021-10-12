IN PICS: ANC supporters and community members picket in support of Mandla Msibi
About 1,000 people gathered outside the Nelspruit magistrate's court in support of Mpumalanga MEC for agriculture, rural development, land and environmental affairs Mandla Msibi.
Msibi was applying for bail in his double murder case while his supporters chanted slogans.
Msibi is accused of killing Dingaan Ngwenya and Sindela Lubisi and injuring Sifiso Mpilo.
The shooting incident happened outside Coyotes Chisa Nyama in Mbombela on August 22.
Msibi handed himself to the police on Monday morning.
On Monday afternoon, Msibi told the court that he was innocent and that the charges were politically motivated.
