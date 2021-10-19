Msibi, co-accused out on R20k bail each

Fired Mpumalanga agriculture land reform and rural development MEC Mandla Msibi and co-accused, charged with double murder and attempted murder, have been released on R20,000 bail each.



Msibi, Anele Mnisi and ward 45 councillor candidate Njabulo Mkhonto are accused of fatally shooting Dingaan Ngwenya and Lindela Lubisi and also injuring Sfiso Mpila outside Nelspruit Coyotes Chisa Nyama on August 22. ..