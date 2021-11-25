Amcu to appeal judgment setting aside Mathunjwa's election as union president

The labour court has set aside the election of Joseph Mathunjwa as president of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) at the union’s congress held at the Birchwood Hotel in September 2019.

In his judgment, acting judge Sandile Mabaso on Monday said Mathunjwa’s election was unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid. He said the order setting aside Mathunjwa's election would apply from the date of the judgment.

The union on Thursday said it had lodged an appeal.

“The effect of the lodging of the appeal is that Mr Mathunjwa remains president until the appeal court determines the appeal,” said Krister Janse van Rensburg, head of department of organisational development at Amcu.

The application to set aside Mathunjwa's election was launched by Nkosikho Joni, a former deputy president of the union who was elected at the same conference with Mathunjwa and who was expelled by the union last year.