Investigating officer tells court it will be dangerous to release Msibi as 'politicians seek revenge'

The investigating officer in the double murder case against former Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi has shed light into the shooting incident that claimed the lives of two ANC members outside a popular joint in Mbombela.

W/O Boy Bhila told the Mbombela magistrate's court on Thursday that the shooting happened after arguments over the party's candidates list verification meeting that was held at Nutting House Lodge, outside Mbombela.

He said a car belonging to one Mr Nkalanga was shot at and they called their group and went to the police station to open a case.

Bhila said Dingane Ngwenya, Sindela Sipho Lubisi and Sfiso Mpila went to Coyotes Shisa Nyama where they were shot at by a group of 15 people.

“According to my witnesses, a group of plus or minus 15 people attacked the three [Ngwenya, Lubisi and Mpila] while they were in the car parking lot. They tried to run for their lives, but Ngwenya and Lubisi fell down while Mpila managed to run away, but accused number three [Msibi], according to my witness, shot him in the leg,” said Bhila.