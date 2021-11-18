MEC murder case witness nabbed for murder

Ward councillor ‘killed’ policeman and his friend

The main witness in the double murder and attempted murder case against former Mpumalanga agriculture, land reform and rural development MEC Mandla Msibi has also been arrested on two charges of murder.



Lifa Nkosi, 42, a ward 45 councillor in Barberton, was arrested on Tuesday by the police including the Hawks for the murders of off-duty Det Nkosinathi Ngwenya and his friend Japhter Mnisi...