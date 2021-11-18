South Africa

MEC murder case witness nabbed for murder

Ward councillor ‘killed’ policeman and his friend

18 November 2021 - 07:13
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist

The main witness in the double murder and attempted murder case against former Mpumalanga agriculture, land reform and rural development MEC Mandla Msibi has also been arrested on two charges of murder.

Lifa Nkosi, 42, a ward 45 councillor in Barberton, was arrested on Tuesday by the police including the Hawks for the murders of off-duty Det Nkosinathi Ngwenya and his friend Japhter Mnisi...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Investigating officer reveals how Rosemary Ndlovu threatened his life and bury ...
Rosemary Ndlovu asks for forgiveness, breaks down during sentencing testimony